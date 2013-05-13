Interstate Removalists, Sievwright the White Glove Mover Offers Best Packing and Unpacking Services

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Sievwright The White Glove Mover, a renowned removalists offers packing, unpacking and cleaning services to its customers. They provide removal packages like full pack, partial pack and DIY packing. Similarly, two unpacking choices that includes full unpack and partial unpack.



This interstate removalists hires professionally trained and experienced staff for packing and unpacking. Additionally, it does not outsource its job, thus, the complete staff is trusted. It saves lots of money getting the job done by the in-house staff.



Nonetheless, all the staff in the company is police checked or verified to avoid any unwanted incidence like a fraud or theft. Thus, providing safe and secure storage solutions for clients’ belongings, it brings complete security and peace of mind.



To handle fragile items while transporting, the company offers red carpet services. Regarding this, a representative of the company said, “We have discovered the secret to a successful and stress free move. Not only do we have the best removalists, specializing in the relocation of fine furniture, antiques and artwork, but our ladies are mature aged, responsible, reliable and fully experienced in packing and unpacking.”



“Our White Glove ladies undertake this very personal service with absolute discretion and attention to detail. Quick and efficient, we can pack the largest of homes in one day. Partial or full packing service - crystal, china, porcelain statues, artwork, kitchens, bedrooms, lounge rooms and garages - everything packed and ready for moving day,” he added further.



Apart from removal, storage, packing removal, unpacking removal, fragile removal services, the company also offers cleaning facility for all the areas along with assistance in cleaning. Thus, it takes the entire stress of cleaning away from the customers.



About Sievwright the White Glove Mover

Sievwright the White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company, catering specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas, Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements. Team at The White Glove Master consists of professional, highly trained and experienced staff to provide fragile removals services. The White Glove Mover provides free insurance cover for any local and country work, that company undertake, and interstate / international insurance rates are considered very reasonable within the industry.



For more visit http://www.whiteglovemover.com.au



Contact:-

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186, Victoria Australia

Phone - (03) 9592 8338, Fax - (03) 9530 6919