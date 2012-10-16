Interstatemovingcompanies.net Launched, to Give Free Quotes for Moving Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- In an effort to help customers make cost-efficient moving decisions, interstatemoviescompanies.net has been launched to provide free quotes for all moving prospects. The company is confident that its quotes will be hard to compete with. These quotes are available after filling up a short form on the company’s website.



The media spokesperson of interstatemovingcompanies.net, Tim Kline, when asked about the benefits of hiring a moving company and the need the company is solving said, “Moving to a new location can be hectic, especially if you don’t have extra time for the shifting. Moving companies make sure that all your belongings are transported to the new locations safely and swiftly. Heavy items that are tough to move around and cause frustration will be taken care of by these companies. The experience of moving to new location can be made relaxing by hiring a professional mover. A great deal of time, hassle and frustration can be saved. We come in to bridge the gap between best quotes from moving companies and the prospective mover.”



In the quick form that is available on the website the customer has to fill the to and fro locations and their contact details. The site will then consult its moving companies and will send the quotes to the customer, free of cost. The website has assured that this form is of no-obligation.



Tim Kline was asked about various transports that moving companies carry out, “Usually people who have heavy objects have no option but to hire a moving company. We have had a substantial increase in the number of car transports over the past few years, mainly due to the costly fuel prices these days. Driving to the new location could cost a lot of fuel and time. Sometimes it is more efficient to hire a car transport company instead.” The website states that A1AutoTransport.com is one of the leading car transport companies. A1AutoTransport.com also gives free quotes and can transport cars internationally.



Interstatemovingcomapnies.net has gotten many positive reviews and testimonials since there launch. Their database comprises of experienced and highly rated companies. Most of their companies have a good standing rating with the Better Business Bureau.



About Interstate Moving Companies Inc

Interstate Moving Companies Inc is one of the leading companies in the moving industry. The company acts as an intermediate between prospects and moving companies. The company is known for providing quick solutions to customers via their online platform http://interstatemovingcompanies.net. Their database contains highly rated and BBB recognized businesses.



For more information about moving companies, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of interstatemovingcompanies.net, please email at info@interstatemovingcompanies.net.