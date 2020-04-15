Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Interstitial Cystitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

- The total Interstitial Cystitis prevalent population in the seven major markets was approximately 8,517,779 in 2017.

- The gender-specific prevalent population of Interstitial Cystitis in the United States was 1,503,306 cases for male and 3,496,794 cases for female in 2017.

- A higher Interstitial Cystitis prevalence was around 5,000,101 cases in the United States in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Interstitial Cystitis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Interstitial Cystitis epidemiology and Interstitial Cystitis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Interstitial Cystitis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Interstitial Cystitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Interstitial Cystitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Interstitial Cystitis market.



The current Interstitial Cystitis therapeutic landscape in the US is divided into mainly two categories: monotherapy and combination therapy. These are further classified based on the route of administration of the drug as oral therapies, intravesical instillations, and other treatment options. Oral regimens are used either as first-line or second-line therapies for Interstitial Cystitis.



Among oral therapies, different classes of medication are used. Currently, there is no cure available for Interstitial Cystitis, but many treatments offer some relief, either on their own or in combination. Interstitial Cystitis treatment is aimed at relieving pain and reducing inflammation. The two main approaches are oral medications and bladder instillations—drugs that are introduced into the bladder by catheter and held for 15 min.



Interstitial Cystitis market is dominated by various off-label drugs (painkillers, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antidepressants, antiepileptics, antihistamines, immunosuppressants, and L-arginine). The drug approved by USFDA, which is administered orally to patients suffering from Interstitial Cystitis is Elmiron.



The other Interstitial Cystitis treatment options include physical therapy, nerve stimulation techniques (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation), and surgery (fulguration, resection and bladder augmentation).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Interstitial Cystitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. KRP-116D

2. SI-722

3. LP-08



And many others



The key players in Interstitial Cystitis market are:

1. Kyorin Holdings

2. Seikagaku Corporation

3. Lipella Pharmaceuticals



And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Interstitial Cystitis



3. Interstitial Cystitis Market Overview at a Glance



4. Interstitial Cystitis Disease Background and Overview



5. Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology and Patient Population



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Interstitial Cystitis



6.1. United States



6.2. EU5 Countries



6.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale



6.2.2. Germany



6.2.3. France



6.2.4. Italy



6.2.5. Spain



6.2.6. United Kingdom



6.3. Japan



7. Interstitial Cystitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices



8. Unmet Needs



9. Interstitial Cystitis Marketed Drugs



9.1. Elmiron: Janssen Pharmaceutical



10. Instillations



10.1. RIMSO-50: Mylan Pharmaceutical



10.2. Cystistat: Bioniche Life Sciences Inc



10.3. Gepan instill: Pohl-Boskamp GmbH



10.4. Uracyst: Stellar Pharmaceuticals



10.5. iAluRil: Aspire Pharma



11. Interstitial Cystitis Emerging Therapies



11.1. Key Cross Competition



11.2. KRP-116D: Kyorin Holdings



11.3. SI-722: Seikagaku Corporation



11.4. LP-08: Lipella Pharmaceuticals



12. Interstitial Cystitis 7 Major Market Analysis



13. The United States Market Outlook



13.1. United States Market Size



14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



14.1. Germany



14.2. France



14.3. Italy



14.4. Spain



14.5. United Kingdom



15. Japan: Market Outlook



16. Access and Reimbursement



17. Market Drivers



18. Market Barriers



19. SWOT Analysis



20. Appendix



21. DelveInsight Capabilities



22. Disclaimer



23. About DelveInsight



