Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by type (Stents, Structural Heart, Catheters, Plaque Modification (Atherectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Total Occlusion), Guidewire, Introducer Sheath, IVUS)) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2025 from USD 13.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The Growth in this market is driven mainly by the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.



The old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market in 2019.



Based on type, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into old/normal balloons, cutting and scoring balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. In 2019, the old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a increasing its use in impating the stents and structural heart devices; and increasing prevalence of vaulvuloplasty.



Thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.



Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2019, the thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market. Growth in this market segment can largely be attributed to the increasing incidence of blood clots and atrial embolisms across the globe.



North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology devices market in 2019.



North America accounted for the largest share of the interventional cardiology market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



Some of the major players in the interventional cardiology devices market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Edward Lifescinces Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).