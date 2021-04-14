Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market report.



Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases result in an increase in healthcare expenditure, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of the interventional cardiology devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart attacks account for over USD 320.00 Billion in yearly healthcare expenditure and lost productivity, and this figure is expected to reach USD 818.00 Billion in 2030.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In June 2019, Terumo Corporation signed a partnership agreement with Orchestra BioMed, Inc. This partnership provides Terumo Corporation with exclusive rights for the development and marketing of Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB).

Angioplasty stents find application to restore blood flow occurring due to blockage and to reduce heart attack risk. Stents are considered beneficial in reducing damage caused to heart muscles in the event of a heart attack. Also, stents may instantly relieve or reduce symptoms comprising chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Among the end-use segments, the hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to robust presence of experienced healthcare professionals for installation of interventional cardiology devices and more advanced and developed healthcare infrastructure, along with high purchasing power for advanced and dedicated interventional cardiology devices in countries in the region. Additionally, hospitals account for adverse event minimization in patients during critical procedures, including stent installation and cardiac catheterization.

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Endocor GmbH.



Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global interventional cardiology devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Angioplasty Stents

Angioplasty Balloons

Catheters

Structural Heart Devices

Plaque Modification Devices

Guidewires

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market:



The comprehensive global Interventional Cardiology Devices market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of obesity

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for minimally invasive treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Interventional Cardiology Devices Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Angioplasty Stents

5.1.2. Angioplasty Balloons

5.1.3. Catheters

5.1.4. Structural Heart Devices

5.1.5. Plaque Modification Devices

5.1.6. Guidewires

5.1.7. Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

5.1.8. Others



Chapter 6. Interventional Cardiology Devices Market By End-Use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.1.3. Others



CONTINUED..!!



