The global interventional cardiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 26.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the interventional cardiology devices market can be attributed to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in the US, and is responsible for around 655,000 deaths every year.



Among the regional markets, the interventional cardiology devices market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to growing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, high deployment of advanced interventional cardiological treatments, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. Additionally, robust presence of leading interventional cardiology device providers in the region is another key factor causative of steady market growth.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In June 2019, Terumo Corporation signed a partnership agreement with Orchestra BioMed, Inc. This partnership provides Terumo Corporation with exclusive rights for the development and marketing of Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB).

Angioplasty stents find application to restore blood flow occurring due to blockage and to reduce heart attack risk. Stents are considered beneficial in reducing damage caused to heart muscles in the event of a heart attack. Also, stents may instantly relieve or reduce symptoms comprising chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Among the end-use segments, the hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to robust presence of experienced healthcare professionals for installation of interventional cardiology devices and more advanced and developed healthcare infrastructure, along with high purchasing power for advanced and dedicated interventional cardiology devices in countries in the region. Additionally, hospitals account for adverse event minimization in patients during critical procedures, including stent installation and cardiac catheterization.

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, iVascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Endocor GmbH.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



Emergen Research has segmented the global interventional cardiology devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Angioplasty Stents

Angioplasty Balloons

Catheters

Structural Heart Devices

Plaque Modification Devices

Guidewires

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Interventional Cardiology Devices market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Interventional Cardiology Devices industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Interventional Cardiology Devices industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market.



