The interventional cardiology devices market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with a surge in the prevalence of several chronic and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally. The Interventional Cardiology market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.1% during the forecast period and reach USD 67 Billion in 2027.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Interventional Cardiology Devices industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study



Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Ivascular, C. R. Bard, Terumo Corporation, and Biotronik.



Market Dynamics



The number of minimally invasive surgeries performed is significantly higher than seen in past years and is estimated to increase in the coming years. Traditional procedures have the potential of causing fewer traumas to patients; thus, for reducing hospital time and ensuring quick recovery, the adoption of interventional cardiology devices is expected to be higher. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global interventional cardiology devices market.



Another key factor contributing to the growth of the market is technological advancements in recent years. The demand for novel products ensuring high accuracy and safety of patients has increased, which is encouraging the adoption of interventional cardiology devices. Additionally, the key players are increasingly investing in the research and development activities for developing advanced devices, which is estimated to offer growth opportunities in the coming years.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Stents

PTCA Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Device

PTCA Balloons



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Homecare Setting

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinic

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Coronary angioplasty

Congenital heart defect correction

Valvuloplasty

Percutaneous valve repair

Percutaneous valve replacement

Coronary thrombectomy

Others



Key Coverage of the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Regional Outlook



Regionally, North America is estimated to dominate the global interventional cardiology devices market by holding the largest revenue share. This growth is majorly due to the presence of improved and supportive healthcare infrastructure, coupled with patient awareness levels. In addition, favorable government initiatives coupled with higher healthcare expenditures capacities in the region are estimated to help the region to retain its dominance over the forecast period.



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



