Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size, Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, CAGR of 7.1%, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

Market Size – USD 15.49 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – The rising demand for bioresorbable vascular scaffolds



The global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 28.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Interventional cardiology can be defined as a branch of cardiology that focuses specifically on the treatment of structural heart diseases, based on catheters. It is contrary to noninvasive or preventive treatments such as lifestyle changes and most imaging techniques, wherein this method of treatment mainly deals with more invasive treatments, involving stenting and catheters. Previously open-heart surgery was considered as the only option for care users having narrowing aortic heart valve or at a high risk of aortic stenosis. The fact that this form of cardiovascular treatment is a non-surgical option has resulted in its growing popularity, which in turn is boosting the demand for interventional cardiology devices. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and developments in interventional cardiology devices are some of the factors further propelling the growth of the market.



In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The increasing occurrence rate of lifestyle diseases, continuous growth in the geriatric population, and expansion of the healthcare sector are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market in this region.



Key participants include Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Ivascular, C. R. Bard, Terumo Corporation and Biotronik.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The Interventional Cardiology Devices market held a market share of USD 15.49 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.1% during the forecast period.

- In context to Product Type, the Stents segment generated the highest revenue of USD 8.52 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. The extensive application of the cardiology devices in angioplasty procedures, wherein it is applied in more than 70% of these procedures, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. A combination of stenting and angioplasty helps in enhancing the quality of life, particularly when performed after a heart attack, also contributes to its high acceptance and recommendation among care service providers.

- In context to Application, the Coronary angioplasty segment can be seen to generate the highest revenue of USD 4.34 Billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. The high incidence rate of coronary artery diseases and applicability of angioplasty and associated devices in the treatment of the condition contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

- In context to End-user, the Hospital segment is dominating that generated the highest revenue of USD 8.67 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is resultant of an increasing rate of hospitalization associated with cardiovascular diseases and elevated demand for interventional cardiology devices for providing treatment to these care users in hospitals.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Interventional Cardiology Devices market according to Product Type, End-user, Application, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Stents

PTCA Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Device

PTCA Balloons



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Homecare Setting

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinic

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Coronary angioplasty

Congenital heart defect correction

Valvuloplasty

Percutaneous valve repair

Percutaneous valve replacement

Coronary thrombectomy

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



