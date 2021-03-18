Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Interventional Cardiology Market is expected to reach USD 26.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to improve the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions. The government has increased the allocation of healthcare budgetary in developing countries, and it has also introduced several reimbursement policies to encourage the adoption of technologically advanced interventional cardiology devices.



The awareness programs launched by the various non-profit organization, academic institutions, and government regarding the coronary heart diseases and technologically advanced diagnostic solutions is a major contributing factor for the development of the industry in the emerging economies. Increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers for the production of more enhanced, accurate, and cost-effective technology will drive the market growth of the product over the forecast period.



Key Highlights From The Report

The Angioplasty stents dominated the market with a share of 40.3% in 2019 due to the innovation of technologically advanced stents such as bioabsorbable stents, which minimizes the artery blockages.

The Hospital segment is expected to dominate the end user segment due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced devices.

North America accounted for the largest market share in the Interventional cardiology market in 2019 due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers for product development and high healthcare expenditures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China and India getting affected by the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Ivascular, BIOTRONIK, and Biosensors, among others.



Key questions answered by the report

At what rate will the Interventional Cardiology market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What would be the impact on Interventional Cardiology in the Asia Pacific region?

What is the key application of Interventional Cardiology?

What are the future growth strategies adopted by market players?



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters)

Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons)

Plaque Modification Devices

Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents)

Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac Catheterization labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others



The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



