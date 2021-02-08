The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the technological developments in interventional cardiology devices are driving the demand of the market.
The interventional cardiology market is set to attain a valuation of USD 26.92 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6%. Interventional cardiology is a sub-segment of cardiology that focuses on catheter-based treatment for structural heart disorders. It is a non-surgical approach for treating and repairing weakened or damaged vessels, narrowed or blocked arteries, or other affected heart structures. Interventional cardiology applications are widespread in several clinical settings such as cardiac catheterization labs, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Interventional Cardiology Market:
Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Terumo Corporation, C.R. Bard, B. Braun, Ivascular, BIOTRONIK, and Biosensors, among others.
Market Drivers
The major driving force for market growth is the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the increased geriatric population. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and investment in research and development for the production of more efficient technology will boost the market. Technological developments of the interventional cardiology equipment is a major driving force of the market.
Unhealthy lifestyle habits such as rising consumption of tobacco or lack of physical activities have led to the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, which are driving the market growth of interventional cardiology devices. The use of intravascular ultrasound catheters has led to the advancement of diagnostic techniques.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Catheters (Angiography Catheters, Guiding Catheters, IVUS Catheters)
Angioplasty Balloons (Cutting Balloons, Normal Balloons, Drug-Eluting Balloons)
Plaque Modification Devices
Angioplasty Stents (Bioabsorbable stents, Drug-Eluting stents, Bare-Metal stents)
Others (Guidewires, Balloon Inflation devices)
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cardiac Catheterization labs
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centers
Others
Regional Analysis
In 2019, in terms of revenue, the North American interventional cardiology market accounted for a 48.1% share over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions. The favorable government initiatives on healthcare expenditures are expected to drive regional market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the rising government initiatives to improve the healthcare industry and increase healthcare budgetary allocation. Besides, technological development for the production of cost-effective solutions and the increasing incidence of coronary diseases are expected to drive the product demand.
