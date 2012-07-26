Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market To 2016 (Embolic Protection, Chronic Total Occlusion, Coronary Atherectomy, Thrombectomy Devices, IVUS & Angiography Catheters, EVAR Stent Grafts, IVC Filters, Stents, Balloons an

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets .The global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market consist of devices used in both coronary and peripheral endovascular procedures which include Embolic Protection, Chronic Total Occlusion, Coronary Atherectomy, Thrombectomy Devices, IVUS & Angiography Catheters, EVAR Stent Grafts, IVC Filters, Stents, Balloons and Accessory Devices. This market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach $12.7 billion by 2016.



The major driving factor for these markets would be the increasing demand for minimally invasive percutaneous endovascular treatment. As the incidence cases of coronary and peripheral artery diseases continue to rise in the coming years along with increasing trends in co-morbid conditions such as obesity and diabetes, the vascular interventional devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period. The principal advantage of minimally invasive endovascular procedures over surgery is short recovery time, short length scars, low risk of infection, bleeding, and shorter hospital stays.



The stents used in interventional procedures represent the largest segment of the market. In the global stents market, drug-eluting stents contributed the largest share. The key driving factor for drug-eluting stents would be the increased usage of these stents, as restenosis complications are considerably reduced by these stents compared to bare metal stents as well as DES show less long-term problems after placement.



North America will be the biggest market for vascular interventional devices, followed by Europe. However, Asian countries represent the fastest growing markets, as low procedural and infrastructural costs have led to an increased drive of patients from developed regions towards Asian countries such as India and China. Moreover, established players in the market such as Abbott Vascular (U.S.), Boston cientific (U.S.) and Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.) have shown an increased inclination towards Asian countries for market expansion.



Major players in the market include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), B Braun, Inc. (Germany), Cook Medical (U.S.), Cordis Corp. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Teleflex Medical (U.S.), Terumo Interventional Systems, Inc. (Japan), Bayer, Edward Lifesciences, Covidien (Ireland), Endologix (U.S.), W.L.Gore & Associates Ltd. (U.S.), Volcano Corporation (U.S.), and Angioscore Ltd. (U.S.) among others.



Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes the market for vascular interventional devices in coronary and peripheral procedures into the following segments:



Angioplasty Procedures – Plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA), Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) and Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA)

The various devices used in angioplasty procedures are categorized into:



Angioplasty Balloons – Old/normal balloons, cutting balloons, scoring balloons and drug-eluting balloons

Angioplasty Stents – Bare metal stents (BMS), drug-eluting stents (DES) and bioabsorbable stents (BAS)

Catheters – Angiography catheters, guiding catheters, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters and optical coherence tomography (OCT) catheters

Endovascular aortic repair (EVAR) stent grafts – Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) stent grafts and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) stent grafts

Inferior vena cava (IVC) filters – Permanent IVC filters and retrievable IVC filters

Plaque modification devices – Atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices

Hemodynamic flow alteration devices – embolic protection devices (EPDs) and chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices

Accessory devices – Guide wires, balloon inflation devices, introducer sheaths and vascular closure devices (VCDs)

This interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices report forecasts the size of the market over a period of five years (2011-2016). It also discusses the key market drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market and its sub markets. The report’s ‘Strategy’ section sketches the competitive landscape, featuring about 35 company profiles.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/interventional-cardiology-and-peripheral-vascular-devices-market-to-2016-report-554538