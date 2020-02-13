Interventional Oncology Devices Market 2020-2026 Global New Updates :: Leading Players Are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market – Industry Trends - Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.99 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional oncology devices market are BTG International Ltd., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical, AngioDynamics, Ethicon USA, LLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, HealthTronics, Inc., MedWaves, Inc., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Trod Medical, ICECURE MEDICAL, INterface BIOmaterials B.V.
Market Definition: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market
Oncology deals with the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of cancer. Oncologist is the physician who works in field o oncology. Biopsy, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scanning, MRI, PET scanning, ultrasound or other radiological methods are used to diagnose cancer. Interventional technology is a type of cancer care which is done with minimally invasive procedure and reduce the risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries
Segmentation: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market
Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Product
Embolization Devices
Ablation Devices
Support Devices
Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Procedure
Thermal Tumor Ablation
Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation
Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization
Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy
Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization
Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Bone Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Interventional Oncology Devices Market Drivers
Increasing government support for the interventional oncology is driving the market.
Technological advancement in the oncology devices.
Interventional Oncology Devices Market Restraints
Lack of professionals and skilled radiologists and oncologists is restraining the growth of this market.
Strict regulations are restraining the market.
