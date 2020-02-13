Interventional Oncology Devices Market 2020-2026 Global New Updates :: Leading Players Are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.99 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional oncology devices market are BTG International Ltd., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical, AngioDynamics, Ethicon USA, LLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, HealthTronics, Inc., MedWaves, Inc., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Trod Medical, ICECURE MEDICAL, INterface BIOmaterials B.V.



Research and analysis about the key developments in the ABC industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market



Oncology deals with the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of cancer. Oncologist is the physician who works in field o oncology. Biopsy, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scanning, MRI, PET scanning, ultrasound or other radiological methods are used to diagnose cancer. Interventional technology is a type of cancer care which is done with minimally invasive procedure and reduce the risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries



Segmentation: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Product



Embolization Devices

Ablation Devices

Support Devices



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Procedure



Thermal Tumor Ablation

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Cancer



Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bone Cancer

Kidney Cancer



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Complete report on Global Interventional Oncology Device Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures



Interventional Oncology Devices Market Drivers



Increasing government support for the interventional oncology is driving the market.

Technological advancement in the oncology devices.



Interventional Oncology Devices Market Restraints



Lack of professionals and skilled radiologists and oncologists is restraining the growth of this market.

Strict regulations are restraining the market.



Table of Content: Global Interventional Oncology Device Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Interventional Oncology Device Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Interventional Oncology Device Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Interventional Oncology Device Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



