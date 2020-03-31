Interventional Oncology Devices Market : Global Industry Forecast with Trends, Share, Size, Statistics, Application 2020-2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- This Interventional Oncology Devices market report also puts emphasis on key market dynamics of the Healthcare industry and provides historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. Furthermore, this market research report presents thorough summary of the market where it finds out industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, gives industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. While forming this industry analysis report, systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations has been conducted through social and opinion research. With this Interventional Oncology Devices report, a strong organization can be constructed and better decisions can be made that take business towards the great level of success.



Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.99 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the interventional oncology devices market are BTG International Ltd., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical, AngioDynamics, Ethicon USA, LLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, HealthTronics, Inc., MedWaves, Inc., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Trod Medical, ICECURE MEDICAL, INterface BIOmaterials B.V.



Market Definition: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market:



Oncology deals with the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of cancer. Oncologist is the physician who works in field o oncology. Biopsy, endoscopy, X-ray, CT scanning, MRI, PET scanning, ultrasound or other radiological methods are used to diagnose cancer. Interventional technology is a type of cancer care which is done with minimally invasive procedure and reduce the risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries



Segmentation: Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market:



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Product



Embolization Devices

Ablation Devices

Support Devices



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Procedure



Thermal Tumor Ablation

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization/Bland Embolization



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Cancer



Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bone Cancer

Kidney Cancer



Interventional Oncology Devices Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Interventional Oncology Devices Market Drivers:



Increasing government support for the interventional oncology is driving the market.

Technological advancement in the oncology devices.



Interventional Oncology Devices Market Restraints:



Lack of professionals and skilled radiologists and oncologists is restraining the growth of this market.

Strict regulations are restraining the market.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segments

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size & Forecast

Neuraminidase inhibitor Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Drivers and Restraints



