Interventional Oncology Devices Market Tremendous Growth, Size Worth USD 3.11 Billion, Insights & Forecast 2027

The rising government initiatives and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Cancer is the second major cause of death across the world, and the most prevalent cancers are prostate, kidney, stomach, liver, and breast cancer, among others. The rapid expansion of the research and development activities in cancer research is driving the interventional oncology devices market towards a growth curve. The Interventional Oncology Devices Market is poised to attain a valuation USD 3.11 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%, as per the latest report by Emergen Research.
Key participants include- Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.
Regional Analysis
North America is estimated to be in a dominant position in the global market scenario owing to the rising occurrences of cancers, reliable and easy access for state-of-the-art interventional oncology and the increased adoption of technical innovations due to increased healthcare expenditure in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth over the estimated timeframe owing to the lucrative research opportunities, development of advanced interventional oncology techniques, and the increasing occurrence of cancers and geriatric population.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Support
Embolization
Ablation
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation
Thermal Tumor Ablation
Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization
Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization
Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization
Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lung Cancer
Liver Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Others
Market Drivers
The growing incidences of cancers across the world and the rising need for minimally invasive surgeries is augmenting the market growth. The increasing initiative by the government to support the research and development in interventional oncology is anticipated to propel the industry growth further. Moreover, the growing investment and funding from the private and public firms for expanding the cancer research and the advent of advanced oncology devices are anticipated to further stimulate the market growth of interventional oncology devices over the projected timeframe.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rising government initiatives
4.2.2.2. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures
4.2.2.3. The increasing incidence of cancer
4.2.2.4. The rise in private funding for research
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of expertise
4.2.3.2. Stringent Regulation
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Interventional Oncology Devices Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Support
5.1.2. Embolization
5.1.3. Ablation
