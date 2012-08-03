Interview Congressional Candidate Juan Eliel Garcia

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Coming up this Friday on the Sack Heads Radio weekly show, we will interview Juan Eliel Garcia (R), Congressional Candidate in Florida's 23rd district, the seat currently held by Debbie Wasserman-Shultz (D).



With the Florida primary just two weeks away, we will discuss Juan Eliel's life from being a Combat Medic, senior operations manager operations manager to a business development consultant and radio host (we maybe in trouble with a professional on). We will also delve deeply into his campaign and views on the issues and outlook for the country.



We look forward to speaking with Juan Eliel and wish thank him and his campaign for coming on the show. The interview will air during the live show Friday, August 3 at 11:30 Pacific Time.



