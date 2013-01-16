Interview Transcript: National Radio Show Interview Summary

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- This is a short summary of the radio interview featuring LT Clayton, CEO at I Love The Planet L3C; Interview with Bert Martinez, National Radio Networks, “Money For Lunch” business show based in Houston, TX.



I Love the Planet’s Kitesurfing Marathon volunteer team is working hard to establish the first Kitesurfing marathons on the our planet! They are on top of all work it’s going to take to organize kitesurfing marathons in two countries, Australia and here in the United States. They are organizing these events to bring awareness and further popularize Kite Wind technology solutions for everyday day use in society.



So, in addition to showcasing the sport of kitesurfing and healthy and natural living, essentially, they want to bring awareness to the existing ecological kite technical solutions and showcase kite utilization in the boat and yacht industry.



The official program features the Kitesurfing Marathon, The Beach Challenge, a Kiteboarding Beach Show, Event Exhibitors and a Beach Party for supporters who love our planet and wish to help identify and protect vulnerable marine ecosystems.



For more information about the Kitesurfing marathon, please visit http://www.KiteSurfingMarathon.com or I Love The Planet association official web page http://www.ilove-the-planet.org.



I Love the Planet is very busy with developing their non-profit business operations at all of their offices with worldwide volunteers. They strongly believe that their efforts will result in further popularizing and understanding the eco-benefits of kite wind technical solutions.



Contact:

Adrian Nicole

Adrian.nicole@ymailgroups.com

244 Fifth Avenue

New York,

USA

Ph: + 1-206-890-7690