Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Intilop, Inc. a pioneer and a recognized leader in providing Ultra-Low latency networking Mega IP building blocks, systems and solutions, announced they will showcase Altera’s SDK for OpenCL™ with their 4th Gen. SX-Series 10G Ultra-Low latency UDP Offload Core delivering sub-micro second wire-to-host latency. The live demo will be shown in Altera’s booth #430 at the SuperComputing-12 Conference taking place November 13th thru 15th, 2012 at Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.



Customers will be able to use Intilop’s UDP IP-Core with OpenCL for implementing complex algorithms on FPGAs that will be combining the programming language with the parallel processing capabilities to deliver significantly higher system performance and shorter development times. OpenCL for FPGAs delivers a significant productivity advantage to Intilop and its end-customers by modeling algorithms in a C-based language which are then seamlessly converted to HDL. The industry leading Ultra-low-latency 10G TCP Offload with integrated OpenCL will be available soon.



“OpenCL is an open, royalty-free standard for cross-platform, parallel programming of hardware accelerators, including CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs. Our SDK for OpenCL enables software programmers to quickly and easily use the massively parallel and power efficient architecture of an FPGA to provide algorithm and upper layer protocol acceleration,” said Mike Strickland, Computer & Storage Sr. Product Line Manager, Altera corporation.



“We are achieving the best synergies, with our ultra-Low latency protocol accelerators combined with Altera’s robust and stable C-based OpenCL solution that not only substantially accelerates development time of high-performance, FPGA-based complex systems, but also improves time-to-market for our customers,” said Kelly Masood, CTO at Intilop corporation.



Intilop’s UDP, TCP Offload engines and other solutions are targeted at end equipment-makers that provide solutions to financial markets, web servers, email servers, high-end servers in Data centers; cloud computing, Government network systems and University campus network systems.



About Intilop

Intilop is a developer, recognized leader and pioneer in advanced networking silicon IP and system solutions, custom hardware solutions, SoC/ASIC/FPGA integrator and total system solutions provider for Networking, Network Security, storage and Embedded Systems.



Website: http://www.intilop.com



Booth No. 430, Salt Lake City, Utah. http://www.sc12.supercomputing.org



