Major Players in Market are:

AEO Management (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Hanesbrands (United States), jcp Media (United States), Jockey International (United States), L Brands (United States) and PVH (United States)



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Intimate Wear Market various segments and emerging territory.



What is Intimate Wear?

The intimate wear refers to the peoples wearing close to the skin or other clothes below the type of clothing. The women intimate wears include lingerie, shapewear, sleepwear, sportswear and maternity wear. The men's intimate wear may include vests, regular briefs, boxer's briefs, boxer shorts, trunks briefs and others. Change in perspective of intimate wear from a basic need to aspiration, change in lifestyle, increase in awareness on hygiene and rise in disposable income are driving the market for intimate wear.



Market Drivers

- Preference for Usually Appealing Intimate Apperal among Fashion Consciousness Customers

- Change in Lifestyle and Demographic Dividend



Market Trend

- Rising Trend of Athleisure in the Intimate Apperal Industry



Restraints

- Intense Competition Among Vendors



Opportunities

- Potential Growth in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Fewer Barriers to New Entrants Leading to Intense Competition among Key Brands



Intimate Wear Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Type (Upper innerwear, Lower innerwear, Shapewear), Price (Luxury, Premium, Super Premium, Economy, Medium, Low), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Online Retailers), Age Group (13?17 Years, 18?35 Years, 36 Years & Above), Gender (Women {Lingerie, Shape Wear, Sleep Wear, Sports Wear and Maternity Wear}, Men {Vests, Briefs, Regular Briefs, Boxer Briefs, Boxer Shorts, Trunks Briefs and Others})



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intimate Wear Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intimate Wear market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intimate Wear Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Intimate Wear

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intimate Wear Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intimate Wear market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Intimate Wear Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Intimate Wear Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Intimate Wear market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Intimate Wear market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Intimate Wear market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



