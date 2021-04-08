Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Is Expected to Elevate to a Value of US$ 1.63 Bn by the End of 2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The international Intracranial pressure monitors market is experiencing a shift to non-invasive ones from invasive devices, as demands of patients have changed, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest market research report. Manufacturers of Intracranial pressure monitors within this industry are facing stiff competition and this is further compelling them to stay up dated offering their customers with the latest of all devices. Thus, much of the emphasis is given to technological advancements and research and development. Some of the leading market players in the Intracranial pressure monitors market comprise names such as Codman & Shurtleff Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., and Medtronic Inc. These market players are aggressively integrating advanced technologies into their products and making efforts to introduce next-generation gadgets in the market. This report further adds that by entering into strategic partnerships with various local players, the market players are estimated to gain more shares in the market.



In accordance with the report by TMR, it has been estimated that the world market for Intracranial pressure monitors would be worth around US$ 1.63 bn by the year 2023.



Increasing Cranial injuries to Encourage Growth of the Market



The world market for Intracranial pressure monitors is driven by the rising frequency of traumatic injuries due to frenzied and hectic lifestyle of the people across the globe. This has also led to the high occurrence of strokes, thereby bolstering the demand for Intracranial pressure monitors. A soaring number of people who suffer from high blood pressure, which is responsible for augmenting the rate of strokes and propelling the requirement for Intracranial pressure monitors. Cranial injuries are happening quite frequently and so are head traumas owing to various road accidents and industrial accidents. An analyst of the report has discovered the untapped markets in many of the developing nations so as to offer attractive growth opportunities in the years to come. While, on the other hand, the reports about cerebrospinal fluid infection, which could even result in fatal outcomes are expected to limit the application of Intracranial pressure monitors, thereby posing a challenge for the growth of the market.



The opinion that has shared in this review is based on a TMR report titled, "Intracranial pressure monitors Market (Type - External Ventricular Drainage System, Lumbar Drainage System, Microtransducer ICP Monitoring Devices (Fiber Optic Devices, Strain Gauge Devices, Pneumatic Sensors), Non-invasive ICP Monitoring System ; Application - Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 - 2023"



Global Intracranial pressure monitors Market Segmentation



By Type

External Ventricular Drainage System

Lumbar Drainage System

Microtransducer ICP Monitoring Devices

Fiber Optic Devices

Strain Gauge Devices

Pneumatic Sensors

Non-invasive ICP Monitoring System

By Application

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Others

By End-user

Trauma Centers

Hospitals

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



