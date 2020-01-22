Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Intracranial Stenosis: Narrowing of Intracranial Arteries



Intracranial stenosis is a medical condition where the arteries in brain are narrowed due to the deposition of plaque on the inner wall of arteries. Narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the brain.



Intracranial stenosis carries high risk of brain stroke, and may lead to brain damage and death



Atherosclerosis is a major cause of intracranial stenosis. It may begin in the age of 30 years. However, its symptoms may not be noticed for several years. Atherosclerosis damages the inner wall of arteries primarily due to high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and increased levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. Other factors that increase the risk of intracranial stenosis include high levels of stress, heart diseases, family history, and old age.



Report overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intracranial-stenosis-treatment-market.html



Common symptom of intracranial stenosis is occurrence of transient ischemic attack (TIA). It may lead to facial weakness or droop, especially on one side, arm or leg weakness, slurred speech.



Get an Idea about the Offerings of Our Intracranial Stenosis Treatment Market Report from this Brochure



Key Drivers of Global Intracranial Stenosis Treatment Market



The global intracranial stenosis treatment market is primarily driven by high prevalence of atherosclerosis arteries worldwide. It is estimated that the prevalence of intracranial stenosis ranges from 1 in 100,000 people of Caucasian descent to 15 in 10,000 African Americans. Moreover, a study with people based in China stated that the prevalence rate is 7% in people over 40 years of age.



High prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and hypertension across the globe is one of the key contributors to the growth of the intracranial stenosis market



New product launches for the treatment of intracranial stenosis, promising product pipeline, and growing awareness about the condition are factors that are likely to drive the global the market during the forecast period.



Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73612



Anticoagulant Drug Class Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities



Based on drug class, the global intracranial stenosis treatment market can be divided into anticoagulants, cholesterol lowering drugs, and anti-hypertensive drugs. Anticoagulant is anticipated to be the leading drug class segment of the global market during the forecast period.

Anticoagulant drugs are also known as blood thinner drugs that help the blood to pass easily through narrowed arteries and prevent clotting. Most commonly used anticoagulant drugs are Aspirin, Plavix, and Coumadin.



Cholesterol lowering drugs help reduce additional plaque formation on the inner wall of arteries and prevents atherosclerosis. These drugs significantly reduce the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by around 35% to 40% when combined with a low fat diet.



Cholesterol lowering drugs is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Retail Pharmacies Segment to Dominate Global Market



In terms of distribution channel, the global intracranial stenosis treatment market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.



Easy availability of cholesterol lowering and anti-hypertension drugs at retail pharmacy stores and large number of retail pharmacies across the globe are likely to drive the segment growth during the forecast period



Asia Pacific Intracranial Stenosis treatment Market to Expand Rapidly



In terms of region, the global intracranial stenosis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027.



Ask for a Custom Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=73612



High number of patients with atherosclerosed arteries in the region, a significantly large obese population, high prevalence of hypertension, etc., are factors responsible for the dominance of North America. Moreover, early diagnosis of intracranial stenosis, growing awareness about the disease indication, and easy availability of stenosis therapeutic drugs are likely to drive the intracranial stenosis treatment market in North America during the forecast period.



Intracranial stenosis treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of hypertension in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure

Key Players Operating in Global Market



The global intracranial stenosis treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for the majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global intracranial stenosis treatment market are:



Sanofi S.A.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Cardium Therapeutics