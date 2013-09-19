Intraday Movers: 3dicon Corp (OTCMKTS: TDCP), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 3dicon Corp (OTCMKTS: TDCP), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY).



3dicon Corp (OTCMKTS: TDCP) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0050 after losing -5.66% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.66 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.06.



3DIcon Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and marketing of full-color volumetric three-dimensional (3D) technology.



Will TDCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) percentage change surged 1.09% to close at $3.67 with the total traded volume of 345.560 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 498.160 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.05 - $4.60, while its day lowest price was $3.51. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.67.



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Will ALSMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN) traded on volume of 528.645 shares in the last session against average volume of 332.735 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.27 and closed at $0.230 by scoring -16.36%.In the last three months the stock was down -51.06%.



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



Will GNIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) started its last trading session with the price of $9.98 and closed at $10.24 by scoring 3.54% increased. The stock traded with total volume of 73.249 shares, while the average trading volume remained 191.296 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.77. Day range for the stock was $9.92 -$10.32.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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