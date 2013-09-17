Intraday Movers: Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB: ADXS), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: GLER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB: ADXS), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: GLER).



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB: ADXS) increased 16.67% and closed at $0.0007 on a traded volume of 63.36 million shares, in comparison to 56.70 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 66.13%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $30.36 Million and its total outstanding shares are 4.87million



Will ADXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP) soared 2.86% and closed at $0.0720 on a traded volume of 971.161shares, whereas its average trading volume is 132 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.07 and $0.07.



Will DROP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields.



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) jumped 1.19% and closed at $9.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.28%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.92 and $10.27 and during the previous trading session it marked $10.05 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.93 and the overall traded volume that day was 40.555 shares.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: GLER) jumped 16.67% to close the day at $0.0007. The stock ended on a traded volume of 63.36 million shares, in comparison to 56.70 million shares of average trading volume.



Will GLER Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Global Earth Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the oil and gas sector.



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