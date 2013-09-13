Intraday Movers: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS: NHYT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS: NHYT).



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 2.51%. The stock closed at $3.60 after decreasing total volume of 89.874 shares. Its opening price was $3.56. So far, the company’s stock is down -1.15% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -20.4%.



Will ALSMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB: PTRC) reported the decline of -13.89% and closed at $ 0.155 with the total traded volume of 509.031 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.18. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 132.72 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.56, while during last trade its worst hit was $0.16 and it gained its best price of $0.19. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed down turn with a decline of -26.19%.



Will PTRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petro River Oil Corp. is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of heavy oil properties.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) ended its day with the rise of 0.68%. It was closed at the price of $14.78 after making its opening at $14.89. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 52.164 shares, as compared to its average volume of 81.417 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $14.75, while it scored its top level for the day at $14.89. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.15 points



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS: NHYT) reported the drop of -20.59%, to close at $0.0405 with the overall traded volume of 1.58 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 70.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0011 and $0.063 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $0.0524 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $0.0524.



Will NHYT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with.



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