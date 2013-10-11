Intraday Movers: A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA), 7 Star Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAEE), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), A5 Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:AFLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA), 7 Star Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAEE), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), A5 Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:AFLB).



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA) opened its last trade at the price of $0.35. Its closing price was $0.368 after gaining 5.44% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.46 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 644.997 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.32. A.P. Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery technology.



Will APPA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



7 Star Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:SAEE) percentage change plunged -57.30% to close at $0.0120 with the total traded volume of 2.07 million shares while its average volume of 143.248 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.24, while its day lowest price was $0.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.03. 7 Star Entertainment, Inc. through its subsidiaries offers services such as online marketing, online videos, online dating, custom acquisitions, and social networking.



Will SAEE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) traded on volume of 4.26 million shares in the last session against average volume of 12.00 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0140 by scoring -2.10%. In the last three months the stock was down -30.35% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.01 - $0.29. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



A5 Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:AFLB) closed at $0.0036 by scoring -23.40%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.07 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 508.376 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 20.48. A5 Laboratories Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide contract research and laboratory services in North America.



Will AFLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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