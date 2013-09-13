Intraday Movers: AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS: AUNFF), Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS: WEST), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS: AUNFF), Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS: WEST), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY).



AURCANA CORP (OTCMKTS: AUNFF) decreased -10.08% and closed at $2.14 on a traded volume of 44.494 shares, in comparison to 77.415 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 125.4%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $139.02 million.



Will AUNFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates.



Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS: WEST) plunged -1.49% and closed at $0.0265 on a traded volume of 2.98 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 550.049n shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.69%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.03.



Will WEST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: GDFZY) jumped 0.75% and closed at $24.08 So far in three months, the stock is up 19.09%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.34 and $26.51 and during the previous trading session it marked $24.23 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $23.97 and the overall traded volume that day was 47.801 shares.



Will GDFZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally.



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY) after opening its shares at the price of $2.01, dropped -2.50% to close the day at $1.95. The stock ended on a traded volume of 122.481 shares, in comparison to 434.797 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.65 and $2.85 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $2.09.



Will IWSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



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