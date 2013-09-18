Intraday Movers: BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP), Alternative Energy Partners Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY).



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) opened its last trade at the price of $28.42. Its closing price was $28.27 after losing -0.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 45.726 shares, while its average trading volume remained 80.679 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.98.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW) showed no change, close at $0.125 with the total traded volume of 437.262 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 882.062 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.38, while its day lowest price was $0.13. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.13.



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Is AXPW a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS: DROP) traded on volume of 1.29 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.31 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.07 and closed at $0.0700 by scoring -2.78% decreased. In the last three months, the stock was -31.37%



Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields.



Will DROP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY) started its last trading session with the price of $0.0019 and closed at $0.0017 by scoring 6.25% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 28.52 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 47.70 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -8.15. Day range for the stock was $0.0015 -$0.0019.



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



Will AEGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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