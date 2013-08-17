Intraday Movers: Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)(NYSE:BVN), Dole Food Company, Inc.(NYSE:DOLE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK), Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)(NYSE:BVN), Dole Food Company, Inc.(NYSE:DOLE)



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) stock moved up +1.52% and finished the day at $18.02. The day started out with a higher opening price of $17.80, versus its prior close of $17.75.The company traded with the total volume of 1.80 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.25 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -3.33. Its year to date performance remained progressive +4.04%.



Barclays PLC (Barclays) is a global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services.



Why Should Investors Buy BCS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Quiksilver, Inc.(NYSE:ZQK) percentage change reduced -1.47% to close at $5.36 with the total traded volume of 1.77 million shares, and average volume of 1.67 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +26.12%. During last trade its minimum price was $5.35 and it gained its highest price of $5.60.



Quiksilver, Inc. is a diversified company that designs, develops and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories and related products.



Has ZQK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR)(NYSE:BVN) started its trading session with the price of $14.44 and closed at $13.73 by scoring -2.69%. BVN’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.74 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.14 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +8.71%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -61.81%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $11.60- $40.09.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (Buenaventura) is a Peru-based mining company engaged in the exploration, mining, smelting and commercialization of gold and silver, as well as other metals and minerals.



Has BVN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Dole Food Company, Inc.(NYSE:DOLE) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a positive movement of +0.07%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +17.35%. DOLE traded with volume of 1.81 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.20 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $13.46 while it started its day-trade at $13.46. Its 52-week price range was $9.25 - $15.19.

Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables.



For How Long DOLE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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