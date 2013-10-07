Intraday Movers: Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG).



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX) opened its last trade at the price of $18.16. Its closing price was $18.03 after losing -0.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.26 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 16.52 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.61. Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the production and sale of gold and copper. It is also involved in exploration and mine development activities.



Will ABX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX) percentage change surged 0.71% to close at $11.38 with the total traded volume of 7.07 million shares while its average volume of 12.85 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.95 - $12.57, while its day lowest price was $11.23. The share price hit the day highest price of $11.40. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other construction materials in Mexico, the United States, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, the Caribbean, and Asia.



Will CX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY) traded on volume of 6.67 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.72 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.89 and closed at $9.75 by scoring -0.91%. In the last three months the stock was up 5.06% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.55 - $20.59. Yamana Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, primarily gold. It also explores for copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver metals.



Will AUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG) started its last trading session with the price of $4.40 and closed at $4.59 by scoring 9.55%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.63 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.54 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.16. Day range for the stock was $4.38 and $4.60. National Bank of Greece S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified financial services primarily in Greece. The company involves in retail and commercial banking, global investment management, investment banking, insurance, investment activities, and securities trading operations.



Will NBG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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