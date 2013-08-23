Intraday Movers: Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX) opened its shares at the price of $19.49 for the day. Its closing price was $19.56 after gaining +2.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.63 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.06 million shares. The beta of ABX stands at0.58.



Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development.



Why Should Investors Buy ABX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC) percentage change surged 6+2.16% to close at $5.67 with the total traded volume of 12.36 million shares, and average volume of 11.58 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.53 - $011.19, while its day lowest price was $5.57 and it hit its day highest price at $5.88.



Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross) is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties.



Will KGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) started its trading session with the price of $13.43 and closed at $13.20 by scoring -0.98%. JCP’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.20 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 19.49million shares. The beta of JCP stands at 1.78. Day range of the stock was $13.03 -$13.45.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (jcpenney), is a holding company. The Company is a retailer, operating 1,102 department stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico as of January 28, 2012.



Has JCP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) ended its day with the gain of +1.01% and closed at the price of $11.05 after opening at $11.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.28 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 11.55 million shares.



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (Annaly) owns, manage, and finance a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates.



Will NLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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