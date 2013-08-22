Intraday Movers - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA)



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) increased +5.70% and closed at $22.26 on a traded volume of 2.39 million shares, in comparison to 1.50 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 231.74%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $1.80 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 80.99 million. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Celldex), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases.



What was the Moving Force behind CLDX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CLDX



Baidu.com, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) soared 0.76% and closed at $135.99 on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.94 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 37.32%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $134.08 and $136.62. Baidu, Inc. (Baidu) is a Chinese-language Internet search provider. Baidu serves three types of online participants, which include users, customers and Baidu union members.



For How Long BIDU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) dropped down -0.29% and closed at $44.33. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.12 and $47.18 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.75. Its introductory price for the day was $44.26 with the overall traded volume of 2.37 million shares. Xilinx, Inc. (Xilinx) designs, develops and markets programmable platforms. These programmable platforms have a number of components, including integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including Extensible Processing Platforms (EPPs); software design tools to program the PLD.



Why Should Investors Buy XLNX After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA) after opening its shares at the price of $28.89, jumped up +1.59% to close at $29.35 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.35 million shares, in comparison to 1.15 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $15.90 and $29.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.75. Its introductory price for the day was $28.89. DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. (DreamWorks Animation) is engaged in the development, production and exploitation of animated films and their associated characters in the worldwide theatrical, home entertainment, television, merchandising and licensing and other markets.



Will DWA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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