Intraday Movers: Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).



Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) opened its last trade at the price of $16.22. Its closing price was $16.22 after losing -1.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.67 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.04 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.74. Chico’s FAS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories, and other non-clothing items in the United States.



Will CHS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) percentage change surged 3.48% to close at $19.01 with the total traded volume of 2.50 million shares while its average volume of 672.540 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.83 - $38.14, while its day lowest price was $18.65. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.36. K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, offers proprietary curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.



Will LRN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) traded on volume of 2.50 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.30 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.52 and closed at $3.50 by scoring -1.13%. In the last three months the stock was up 13.64% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.12 - $3.74. Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services that connect individuals through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company offers voice and messaging services through session initiation protocol based voice over Internet protocol network.



Will VG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) started its last trading session with the price of $5.72 and closed at $5.87 by scoring 1.91%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.46 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.63 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.30. Day range for the stock was $5.72 and $5.89. Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States.



Will HT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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