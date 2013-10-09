Intraday Movers: Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY).



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) opened its last trade at the price of $13.47. Its closing price was $13.37 after losing -2.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 44.177 shares, while its average trading volume remained 71.420 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.93. Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM) percentage change plunged -6.67% to close at $0.0014 with the total traded volume of 56.67 million shares while its average volume of 17.06 million shares. Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States.



Will AQUM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) traded on volume of 24.261 shares in the last session against average volume of 56.522 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $30.26 and closed at $30.41 by scoring 0.36%. In the last three months the stock was down -8.46% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $25.88 - $35.55. Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) started its last trading session with the price of $21.18 and closed at $21.06 by scoring -0.33%. The stock traded with total volume of 59.246 shares, while the average trading volume remained 148.734 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.54. Day range for the stock was $21.01 and $21.22. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide.



Will LNVGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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