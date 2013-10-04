Intraday Movers: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT).



Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened its last trade at the price of $18.90. Its closing price was $18.49 after losing -2.27% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.92 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.57 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.59. Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 461.9 million barrel of oil equivalent of proved oil and natural gas reserves, of which 77% was oil.



Will DNR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (ADR) (NYSE:SID) showed no change, close at $4.34 with the total traded volume of 7.68 million shares while its average volume of 7.25 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.38 - $6.29, while its day lowest price was $4.31. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.42. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the steel industry.



Can Investors Bet on SID after this News update? Find Out Here



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AUY) traded on volume of 7.68 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.76 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.04 and closed at $9.84 by scoring -2.09%. In the last three months the stock was up 1.13% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.55 - $20.59. Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) is a gold producer, engaged in gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.



Will AUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT) started its last trading session with the price of $14.52 and closed at $14.40 by scoring 1.77%. The stock traded with total volume of 7.63 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.87 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.22. Day range for the stock was $14.35 and $14.52. Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund, formerly iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index).



Will EWT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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