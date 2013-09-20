Intraday Movers: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY), Intelligent Living Inc (OTCMKTS: ILIV), Inova Technology Inc (OTCMKTS: INVA), NATCORE TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS: NTCXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY), Intelligent Living Inc (OTCMKTS: ILIV), Inova Technology Inc (OTCMKTS: INVA), NATCORE TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS: NTCXF).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY) opened its last trade at the price of $2.10. Its closing price was $2.09 after gaining 0.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 68.911 shares, while its average trading volume remained 147.752 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.04.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia.



Will DSNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Intelligent Living Inc (OTCMKTS: ILIV) percentage change surged 18.75% increased to close at $0.0019 with the total traded volume of 14.43 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 7.60 million.



Intelligent Living Inc. operates as a development stage company focused on the age management and wellness markets.



Will ILIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Inova Technology Inc (OTCMKTS: INVA) traded on volume of 1.98 million shares in the last session against average volume of 794.114 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.03and closed at $0.0330 by scoring 17.86%.In the last three months the stock was down -75.5% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.02 - $2.50.



Inova Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology and consulting services in the United States.



Will INVA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NATCORE TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS: NTCXF) started its last trading session with the price of $0.76 and closed at $0.748 by scoring 2.33%. The stock traded with total volume of 152.410 shares, while the average trading volume remained 64.406 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.73 -$0.82.



Natcore Technology Inc. engages in the research and licensing of a thin-film growth technology that controls the growth of thin and thick film of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides on silicon and other substrates from aqueous bath at room temperature and pressure.



Will NTCXF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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