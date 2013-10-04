Intraday Movers: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TMICY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TMICY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) opened its last trade at the price of $2.45. Its closing price was $2.45 after gaining 0.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 87.890 shares, while its average trading volume remained 143.788 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.90. Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



Will DSNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AAUKY) percentage change plunged -2.78% to close at $11.87 with the total traded volume of 83.601 shares while its average volume of 395.006 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.03 - $16.86, while its day lowest price was $11.79. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.00. Anglo American plc (Anglo American) is a mining company, focusing on platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal.



Will AAUKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TMICY) traded on volume of 107.445 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.425 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $36.30 and closed at $36.65 by scoring 1.12%. In the last three months the stock was up 11.87% while its 52 week range of the stock was $25.21 - $38.66. Trend Micro Incorporated is a Japan-based company engaged in the development and sale of anti-virus software products. The Company operates in two business segments.



Will TMICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) started its last trading session with the price of $7.30 and closed at $7.18 by scoring -0.97%. The stock traded with total volume of 50.614 shares, while the average trading volume remained 314.880 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.12. Day range for the stock was $7.18 and $7.32.



Will PPERY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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