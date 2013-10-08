Intraday Movers: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY).



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0050 after losing -5.66% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.39 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.96 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -11.17. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Will EAPH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) percentage change plunged -25.00% to close at $0.0006 with the total traded volume of 111.86 million shares while its average volume of 53.07 million shares. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



Will AEGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) traded on volume of 34.04 million shares in the last session against average volume of 33.61 million shares. The company started closed at $0.0012 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was up 500%. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Can Investors Bet on SEEK after this News update? Find Out Here



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) started its last trading session with the price of $19.46 and closed at $19.60 by scoring -0.61%. The stock traded with total volume of 34.716 shares, while the average trading volume remained 54.888 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $19.46 and $19.69. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses.



Will MURGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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