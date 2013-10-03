Intraday Movers: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ).



Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened its last trade at the price of $50.13. Its closing price was $50.28 after losing -0.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 62.83 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 74.83 million shares. Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers. People use Facebook to stay connected with their friends and family, to discover what is going on in the world around them, and to share and express what matters to them to the people they care about.



Will FB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) percentage change surged 1.01% to close at $33.92 with the total traded volume of 46.95 million shares while its average volume of 62.09 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.26 - $36.43, while its day lowest price was $33.29. The share price hit the day highest price of $34.03. Microsoft Corporation is engaged in developing, licensing and supporting a range of software products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Windows & Windows Live Division (Windows Division), Server and Tools, Online Services Division (OSD), Microsoft Business Division (MBD), and Entertainment and Devices Division (EDD).



Will MSFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded on volume of 40.08 million shares in the last session against average volume of 32.95 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $23.10 and closed at $23.32 by scoring 0.34%. In the last three months the stock was down -4.11% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $16.68 - $26.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.



Will CSCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) started its last trading session with the price of $79.13 and closed at $79.65 by scoring -0.04%. The stock traded with total volume of 25.50 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 25.55 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.00. Day range for the stock was $79.06 and $79.76. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called PowerShares QQQ Index Tracking Stock. The Trust holds all of the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index (the Index).



Will QQQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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