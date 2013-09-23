Intraday Movers: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF), MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF), MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO).



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) opened its last trade at the price of $407.49. Its closing price was $1316 after losing -0.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 21.510 shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.024 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.39.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Will FRFHF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) percentage change plunged -2.40% to close at $1.22 with the total traded volume of 108.970 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 102.540 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.12 - $2.27, while its day lowest price was $1.21. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.27.



Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Will MAUXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS:PPERY) traded on volume of 58.380 shares in the last session against average volume of 309.631 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.87 and closed at $7.78 by scoring -6.71%.In the last three months the stock was down -10.47% while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.70 - $11.06.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Will PPERY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) started its last trading session with the price of $1.32 and closed at $1.35 by scoring 3.85%. The stock traded with total volume of 170.359 shares, while the average trading volume remained 163.205 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.17. Day range for the stock was $1.32 and $1.37.



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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