Intraday Movers: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Deutsche Bank AG DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ), Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Deutsche Bank AG DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ), Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).



ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING) opened its last trade at the price of $12.15. Its closing price was $12.20 after losing -0.16% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.92 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.83 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.78. ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services.



Will ING Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deutsche Bank AG DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) percentage change surged 1.32% to close at $14.95 with the total traded volume of 1.90 million shares while its average volume of 147.580 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.02 - $16.09, while its day lowest price was $14.95. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.04.



Will DGZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE) traded on volume of 1.90 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.39 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.07 and closed at $11.28 by scoring 2.08%. In the last three months the stock was down -2.34% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $8.59 - $14.45. Penn West Petroleum Ltd., an exploration and production company engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in western Canada.



Will PWE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) started its last trading session with the price of $10.53 and closed at $10.48 by scoring -1.60%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.87 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 355.304 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.06. Day range for the stock was $10.45 and $10.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion.



Will PHYS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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