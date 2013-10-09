Intraday Movers: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF).



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX) opened its last trade at the price of $16.21. Its closing price was $16.96 after gaining 4.63% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 103.05 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 16.09 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -2.81.



Will VXX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) percentage change plunged -0.87% to close at $13.69 with the total traded volume of 92.75 million shares while its average volume of 84.14 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.92 - $15.03., while its day lowest price was $13.68. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.90. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and governments in the United States and internationally.



Will BAC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU) traded on volume of 74.37 million shares in the last session against average volume of 23.07 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.86 and closed at $3.49 by scoring -9.35%. In the last three months the stock was up 92.82% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.91 - $4.02. Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.



Will ALU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Select Sector Financial Slct Str SPDR Fd (NYSEARCA:XLF) started its last trading session with the price of $19.82 and closed at $19.57 by scoring -1.26%. The stock traded with total volume of 73.47 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 14.83 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.54. Day range for the stock was $19.55 and $19.85. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Financial Select Sector Index (the Index).



Will XLF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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