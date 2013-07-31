Intraday Movers - J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)



J Sainsbury plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) declined -0.17% recently, while trading on 29,172.00 shares at the price of $23.93. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $19.65 on Aug 2, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $24.70 on Jul 23, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $23.74 to $24.01, bringing its market capitalization at about $11.32B. J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery and related retailing. The Company is organized into three segments: Retailing (Supermarkets and Convenience); Financial services (Sainsbury’s Bank joint venture), and Property investments (The British Land Company PLC joint venture and Land Securities PLC joint venture).



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) loss of -4.80% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.167 with a total volume of 480,800.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 690,078.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.13 and above $0.38. It floated in a range of $0.17 to $0.18 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.58. Its market capitalization now moved to about $18.87M. Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices.



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) recently recorded a gain of 12.35% and was moving within a range of $0.75 -$0.91. Its current trading price is $0.910. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.60 on Apr 11, 2013 and $1.14 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 179,206.00 shares, versus an average volume of 64,220.00 shares. North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) loss of -1.21% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $80.02B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 48,862.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 63,546.00 shares. The share price after opening at $31.76, made a high of $31.81 and hovered above $31.58, while its recent trading price was $31.76. BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities.



