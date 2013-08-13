Intraday Movers: Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) opened its shares at the price of $32.72 for the day. Its closing price was $33.03 after gaining +0.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.71 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.43 million shares. The beta of LEN stands at1.67.



Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and a provider of financial services and through its Rialto Investments (Rialto) segment, an investor, and manager of funds that invest in real estate assets.



Why Should Investors Buy LEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC) percentage change surged +1.18% to close at $18.82 with the total traded volume of 4.68 million shares, and average volume of 5.38 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.90 - $19.70, while its day lowest price was $18.07 and it hit its day highest price at $18.88.



US Airways Group, Inc. operates and owns passenger and freight airline carrier. The Company allows consumers to obtain flight and fare information, as well as make reservations online.



Will LCC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) started its trading session with the price of $17.63 and closed at $17.71 by scoring +0.06%. HST’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.63 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.14 million shares. The beta of HST stands at 2.31. Day range of the stock was $17.53 -$17.77.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc), incorporated on September 28, 1998 operates as a self-managed and self-administered REIT.



For How Long HST’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) ended its day with the loss of -0.12% and closed at the price of $17.23 after opening at $17.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.61 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.90 million shares.



MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company is a hospitality company.



Will MGM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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