Intraday Movers: Lone Pine Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lone Pine Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB), Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY).



Lone Pine Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LPRIQ) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0210 after gaining 61.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.70 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.07 million shares. Lone Pine Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and light oil properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned interests in approximately 82,015 net acres in the Evi field located in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta



Will LPRIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) percentage change plunged -2.17% to close at $9.45 with the total traded volume of 113.480 shares while its average volume of 146.864 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.61 - $9.84, while its day lowest price was $9.33. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.45. Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide.



Will PCRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) traded on volume of 46.18 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.62 million shares. The company closed at $0.0018 by scoring -10.00%. In the last three months the stock was down -64%. Vitamin Blue, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes water board sports wear and accessories. It provides board shorts, T- shirts, and pullover hooded fleece for men and women. The company also offers water board sports accessories, including board travel bags, water board sport gear travel bags, paddle bags, and roof-rack pads.



Will VTMB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) started its last trading session with the price of $11.87 and closed at $11.91 by scoring -2.85%. The stock traded with total volume of 78.845 shares, while the average trading volume remained 221.037 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.22. Day range for the stock was $11.85 and $11.94. Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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