Intraday Movers: LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY), GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB: XXII), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY), GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB: XXII), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY).



LONZA GROUP AG (OTCMKTS: LZAGY) increased 0.80% and closed at $8.04 on a traded volume of 86.880 shares, in comparison to 39.727 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 50.28%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.22billion.



Will LZAGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide. Its Custom Manufacturing segment manufactures active ingredients that are used in critical drugs for treating patients with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological, and infectious diseases.



GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF) plunged -3.43% and closed at $3.38 on a traded volume of 143.873 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 55.855 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 40.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.30 and $3.43.



Will GUKYF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB: XXII) jumped 2.68% and closed at $1.15. So far in three months, the stock is up 74.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.15 and $1.74 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.15 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.02 and the overall traded volume that day was 286.144 shares.



Will XXII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) after opening its shares at the price of $28.33, dropped -0.79% to close the day at $27.95. The stock ended on a traded volume of 37.250 shares, in comparison to 77.820 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.11 and $28.35 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $28.33.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



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