Intraday Movers: MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS),the Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS),The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE), Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA).



MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS) opened its last trade at the price of $48.75. Its closing price was $49.26 after gaining 1.90% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.17 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 592.151 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.21. MICROS Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and services enterprise applications solutions for food and beverage, hotel, and retail industries worldwide.



Will MCRS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) percentage change surged 4.51% to close at $23.90 with the total traded volume of 1.12 million shares while its average volume of 927.800 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.04 - $37.40, while its day lowest price was $31.90. The share price hit the day highest price of $33.04. The Medicines Company provides medical solutions for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide.



Will MDCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Linn Energy LLC (NASDAQ:LINE) traded on volume of 1.12 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.82 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $26.26 and closed at $26.11 by scoring 0.23%. In the last three months the stock was down -1.99% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $20.35 - $42.57. Linn Energy, LLC, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties.



Will LINE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dreamworks Animation Skg Inc (NASDAQ:DWA) started its last trading session with the price of 27.36 and closed at $27.77 by scoring 2.66%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.12 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 703.277 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.03. Day range for the stock was $27.36 and $27.89. DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. engages in the development, production, and exploitation of animated films and associated characters worldwide.



Will DWA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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