Intraday Movers: Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW), Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW) decreased -2.08% and closed at $4.24 on a traded volume of 1.40 million shares, in comparison to 2.11million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -21.04%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $479.27 million and its total outstanding shares are 113.03 million.



Will MWW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Monster Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile employment solutions worldwide. It offers customized solutions and technologies across a range of public and private sectors.



Meritor Inc(NYSE:MTOR) plunged -3.21% and closed at $7.55 on a traded volume of 1.40 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.31 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.06%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.36 and $7.72.



Will MTOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, markets, distributes, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors.



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ) dropped -2.13% and closed at $17.48. So far in three months, the stock is up 109.34%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.07 and $19.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.78. Its introductory price for the day was $17.51, with the overall traded volume of 1.41 million shares.



Will NQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc. provides mobile Internet services in the areas of mobile security, privacy, productivity, personalized cloud, and family protection. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Enterprise.



Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) after opening its shares at the price of $12.45, dropped -2.78% to close at $12.26 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.39 million shares, in comparison to 3.20 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.60 and $24.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.60.



Will IPI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and markets muriate of potash and langbeinite under the Trio brand name primarily in the United States.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/