Intraday Movers: Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB: OBJE), Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS: LNCGY), Dephasium Corp (OTCMKTS: DPHS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB: OBJE), Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS: LNCGY), Dephasium Corp (OTCMKTS: DPHS).



Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB: OBJE) decreased -2.50% and closed at $0.390 on a traded volume of 212.659 shares, in comparison to 171.079 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -81.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million.



Will OBJE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



OBJ Enterprises, Inc., a development stage company, focuses to design, develop, manufacture, market, wholesale, distribute, and sell a women’s line of ?Obscene Brand jeans?.



Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS) plunged -2.08% and closed at $0.0094 on a traded volume of 17.81 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 36.23%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01.



Will ILNS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intellect Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic agents for the treatment and prevention of proteinopathies, which include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington diseases.



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS: LNCGY) showed no change, closed at $14.35. So far in three months, the stock is up 29.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.60 and $31.65 and during the previous trading session it marked $14.45 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.30 and the overall traded volume that day was 36.992 shares.



Can Investors Bet on LNCGY after this News update? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology.



Dephasium Corp (OTCMKTS: DPHS) ended its day with the plunge of -13.64%. It was closed at the price of $0.01920 after making its opening at $0.03. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.36 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.18 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.02, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.03. The stock’s beta value stands at -10.56 points.



Will DPHS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dephasium Ltd. designs and manufactures Smartphone cases for protection against electromagnetic waves.



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