Intraday Movers: PT ASTRA INTL ADR (OTCMKTS: PTAIY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF), North American Nickel Inc. (OTCMKTS: WSCRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PT ASTRA INTL ADR (OTCMKTS: PTAIY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF), North American Nickel Inc. (OTCMKTS: WSCRF).



PT ASTRA INTL ADR (OTCMKTS: PTAIY) increased 4.85% and closed at $11.68 on a traded volume of 109.901 shares, in comparison to 7.791 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -25.7%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $22.55 billion.



Will PTAIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT Astra International Tbk engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, agribusiness, information technology (IT), infrastructure, and logistics activities in Indonesia.



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC) soared 7.27% and closed at $0.118 on a traded volume of 485.130 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.03 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.61%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.11and $0.13.



Will TRTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF) showed no change, closed at $1.66. So far in three months, the stock is down -22.79%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.23 and $2.86 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.76 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.66 and the overall traded volume that day was 42.775 shares.



Is GSFVF a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



North American Nickel Inc. (OTCMKTS: WSCRF) after opening its shares at the price of $0.27 jumped 11.09% to close the day at $0.296. The stock ended on a traded volume of 330.300 shares, in comparison to 15.331 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.34 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.30.



Will WSCRF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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