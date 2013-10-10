Intraday Movers: RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) opened its last trade at the price of $3.19. Its closing price was $3.20 after gaining 0.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.10 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.59. RadioShack Corporation engages in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain.



Will RSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) percentage change plunged -0.76% to close at $6.54 with the total traded volume of 2.38 million shares while its average volume of 2.68 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.97 - $9.08, while its day lowest price was $6.51. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.65. EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Will XCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) traded on volume of 2.36 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.00 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.76 and closed at $18.58 by scoring -0.96%. In the last three months the stock was up 16.71% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.39 - $19.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments.



Will LYV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) started its last trading session with the price of $18.50 and closed at $18.50 by scoring 0.11%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.34 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.31 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.27. Day range for the stock was $18.38 and $18.66. Pitney Bowes Inc. provides software, hardware, and services to enable physical and digital communications in the United States and internationally.



Will PBI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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