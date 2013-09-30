Intraday Movers: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT).



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened its last trade at the price of $18.52. Its closing price was $18.64 after gaining 0.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.20 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.54. The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions.



Will WU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) percentage change plunged -0.14% to close at $7.27 with the total traded volume of 4.55 million shares while its average volume of 4.38 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.98 - $8.45, while its day lowest price was $7.21. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.34. DCT Industrial Trust Inc. operates as a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm provides its services to companies. Through its fund, it engages in the ownership, operation, and development of real estate properties.



Will DCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded on volume of 4.53 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.02 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.82 and closed at $19.63 by scoring -1.80%. In the last three months the stock was down -9.58% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $17.52 - $27.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 26 states and 77 markets in the United States primarily under the D.R. Horton, America’s Builder name. It builds traditional single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums.



Will DHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWT) started its last trading session with the price of $14.04 and closed at $14.03 by scoring -0.50%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.89 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.59 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.25. Day range for the stock was $13.97 and $14.05. Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund, formerly iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index).



Will EWT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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